Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after acquiring an additional 324,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $89.60 and a 12-month high of $163.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

