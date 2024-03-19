Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.33% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

NYSEARCA:SRVR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $587.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

