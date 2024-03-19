Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $28.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,153,000 after buying an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 198,874 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

