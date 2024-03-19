Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,195. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.