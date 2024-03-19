Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $232,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,129. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.54 and a 52 week high of $627.41. The firm has a market cap of $264.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.88.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

