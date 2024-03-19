Patten Group Inc. Acquires 2,127 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,019. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

