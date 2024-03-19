Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,657. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

