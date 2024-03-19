Patten Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 65,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 3,877,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

