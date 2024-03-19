Patten Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 4,935,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

