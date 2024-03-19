Patten Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,973,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.25. The company had a trading volume of 172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,614. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

