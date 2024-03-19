Patten Group Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 512,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

