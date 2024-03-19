Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

