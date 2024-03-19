Patten Group Inc. Purchases 13,234 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. 377,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,445. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

