Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,901,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

