Patten Group Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 638,705 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

