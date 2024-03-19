PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $5,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

