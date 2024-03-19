Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01), with a volume of 876205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.91.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

