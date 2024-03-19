PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.27. 2,834,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,228. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

