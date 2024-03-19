PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.26. 10,458,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,548. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.