PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

