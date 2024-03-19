Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Announces GBX 5.85 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Group Stock Performance

PGH opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.66 million, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.80).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Personal Group news, insider Ciaran Astin purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($30,120.94). Company insiders own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

