Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,240.00. In other news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,660 shares of company stock worth $1,670,305. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

