Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 8,061,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,728,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

