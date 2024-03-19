Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $713.98 and a 200-day moving average of $550.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

