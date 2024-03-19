Philip Morris International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Dividend History for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

