Philip Morris International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE PM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

