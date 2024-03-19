Philip Morris International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 26,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 295% compared to the typical volume of 6,689 call options.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 3,922,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.