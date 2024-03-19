Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,271 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 2,781 put options.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 2,078,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,231. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,606,000 after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.