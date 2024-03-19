Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.36.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.55 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

