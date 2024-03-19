Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $100.07 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and $11,735.89 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00126088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009612 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

