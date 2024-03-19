Portal (IOU) 1-Day Volume Hits $134,726.87 (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $134,726.87 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.70434886 USD and is down -21.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $131,785.70 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

