PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,083.63 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00126132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4,526.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

