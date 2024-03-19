Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

