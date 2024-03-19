PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.05. 571,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,206. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.