Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

Primorus Investments stock opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.50 and a beta of 0.98. Primorus Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.39 ($0.08).

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

