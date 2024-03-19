Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Primorus Investments Stock Performance
Primorus Investments stock opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.50 and a beta of 0.98. Primorus Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.39 ($0.08).
Primorus Investments Company Profile
