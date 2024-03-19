Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 17760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

