Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

