Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638,024 shares. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

