Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of CDW worth $27,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $75,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $66,992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $247.66. The company had a trading volume of 211,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $250.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

