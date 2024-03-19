Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.94 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 1,378,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

