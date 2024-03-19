Professional Advisory Services Inc. Invests $20.06 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 274,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sysco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 747,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.