Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,957 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

