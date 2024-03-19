Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $201.92 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $201.92 million and $11.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00017140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006142 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,548.00 or 0.99991344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010870 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00146929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.79186782 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $5,922,725.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.