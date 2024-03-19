PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 3.3%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $29.97. 47,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,033,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

