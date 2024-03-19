Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 26,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 179,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

