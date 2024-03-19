Qtum Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00006374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $417.93 million and approximately $69.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.27 or 0.05153209 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00091955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

