Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $195.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

