Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after buying an additional 510,574 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after buying an additional 403,764 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.