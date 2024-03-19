Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.