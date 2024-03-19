Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

