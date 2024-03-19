Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 16,627 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.