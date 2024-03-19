Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,862. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

